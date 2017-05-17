Say what you will about the Kardashians, but you can’t deny the fact that they’re seriously loyal to their well-appointed glam squad. By all accounts, the family treats their go-to hair and makeup people like, well, members of the family: They go on vacation with them, spend birthdays and holidays with them, and play a starring role in their Snapchats, too.
Joyce Bonelli has been an honorary Kardashian for decades, but in a new interview with The Cut, the celebrity makeup artist had even bigger news to spill. (And no, it’s not a confirmation to the rumor that Khloé had a nose job — in fact, Bonelli debunked that one, chalking “the best nose job” up to her own “transformational” contouring skills. Well played.)
Like hairstylist Jen Atkin (and the immensely popular Ouai hair-care brand) before her, Bonelli announced her plans to branch out with her own makeup line. “It’s about the ritual of beauty for a woman,” she said of the new venture. “It’s to bring out each person’s natural beauty and accentuate that. It’s the best of the best. I’m not selling a thousand different things, it’s just a few things that I love.”
Currently, that would be a brow gel, which Bonelli has been testing before its release. “It lasts all day, so that when I touch my face and rub my brow, it’s still there,” she said. “It doesn’t look like makeup, but just keeps it where it’s supposed to be.” Consider our interest piqued, and our calendars marked for a September-October release date.
