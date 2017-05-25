Why This Clothing Rental Company Could Be The Future Of Fashion

What have been the biggest challenges in launching Wear the Walk and who have been your mentors?

As the sole and only founder, I think one of the biggest challenges is time and my lack of capability in areas of the business. Further to this it has been having no one to challenge me when it comes to designer, strategy and scaling. No one when it comes down to it to say that I’m doing something wrong, or right, incidentally! I love being on my own, but it can be lonely. Mentor-wise I've naturally gravitated to people who compensate for my downfalls and work in the area I think is most important to driving this business forward: technology. I've been lucky enough to have the support of some great experts, people like Cally Russell who runs Mallzee, Tabitha Gouldstaub who's pioneered women working in AI, and Donna North from Dressipi.