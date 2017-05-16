Piss a man off today: Tell him you agree with his compliment of you.— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 12, 2017
"Just say Thank You" they cry, not knowing what to do after a woman agrees with them.— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
I've had SEVERAL men tell me they found "thanks" an offensive reply to a compliment given to a woman ???????????— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
That goes back to what most women were saying abt their experiences w/this. The expectation's that women should show no self-appreciation— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017
@FeministaJones LOL one of my fave past times since college:— Awake Black Woman (@AwakeBlackWoman) May 12, 2017
Dude: "You're beautiful"
Me: "I know."
Dude: "!!! ugly bitch"
Like, I have a mirror lol byee
@FeministaJones EVERYTIME!— ☀️ Chanel Strangé ☀️ (@CocoBelleChanel) May 12, 2017
DUDE: You look nice today.
ME: Thank you! I completely agree...
DUDE: pic.twitter.com/zDc9Ez6xMw
@FeministaJones This dude, trying to talk to me at a bus station last summer: "You're very pretty."— Michelle Obama Jr. (@MonaFeesa) May 12, 2017
Me: "I know. Thanks."
Him: pic.twitter.com/LDFsDvkizP
Men as teachers. Men as validation. Men as approval. Men as decision-makers of what is "hot". Men as arbiters of praise. Men in control.— TheDevil's Sidechick (@FeministaJones) May 13, 2017