The Craziest Things Kim Kardashian Has Done To Treat Her Psoriasis

That's not all Kim has done. A couple years ago, the star admitted to getting cortisone injections in her butt, for the sole purpose of treating her psoriasis. This hack, though, has drastic consequences. Dr. Zeichner urges against these shots, stating, “First off, they rarely cause atrophy, or breakdown, of fat under the skin, and can lead to a dent or divot, which may be permanent. Secondly, when the cortisone wears off, sometimes the psoriasis can paradoxically flare up, sometimes worse than when you started.” Much more effective, he says, is prescription cortisone cream.