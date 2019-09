A Timeline Of The Tangled Trump-Russia Scandal

The Washington Post reports President Trump showed "highly classified information" to Russian officials in a meeting at the White House. The intel, provided by a U.S. intelligence-sharing partner and shared with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister, was "so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government," according to The Post.The morning after the news broke, Trump took to Twitter to defend his actions. He wrote, "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety . Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."