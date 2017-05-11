When you think of President Donald Trump, what is the first word that pops into your head? Take a second. Got it? Okay. Well, if you're anything like most of the people interviewed in a recent Quinnipiac University poll, the word that came to your mind was "idiot."
A total of 1,078 voters nationwide were polled for the survey, which was released on Wednesday. One of the questions the interviewees were asked was, "What is the first word that comes to mind when you think of Donald Trump?" The answer that came up the most was "idiot." The other words repeated the most often were "incompetent," "liar," "leader," "unqualified," and finally, "president."
The survey also found that Trump has hit a new low in his approval ratings. At the moment, only 36% approve of the way he's handling his role as president. A total of 59% of those interviewed also said they don't think President Trump cares about the average American, 56% said he doesn't have good leadership skills, and 61% answered that they don't think he's honest.
Granted, the poll was conducted between May 4 and 9, and we can all agree that the last couple of days have been rough for the Trump administration.
In the last week alone, the House voted to pass the deeply unpopular Republican health care bill; the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia seemed to heat up after former acting attorney general Sally Yates' congressional testimony; and the president abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, sending shockwaves through the entire nation.
Combine that with an overall lack of "winning" promised by the president throughout his campaign, and you're bound to end up with less-than-stellar numbers.
