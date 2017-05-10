In case #965,304,877 of Man Attempts To Convince Woman To Take Her Top Off, a male physician on The Doctors recently claimed that the best way to find your perfect nude lipstick isn't to study undertones, or download makeup apps, or test out the Sephora Colour IQ device in-store — it's to examine your nipples. Are they a dusty rose? A sandy beige? A Mocha Frappuccino? Take the shade, match it to a lipstick, and voilà!
Of course, it's not an exact science or anything — makeup artist Elisa Flowers told us those on either end of the skin-tone spectrum might be washed out by their nipple lipstick — but in the name of hard-hitting journalism, we had to test the theory.