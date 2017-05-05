Moi is in the @MasterChefJrFOX kitchen Thursday trying to teach @GordonRamsay how to cook! Some like it #HauteCuisine. https://t.co/n3J0iRtT8H— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 2, 2017
#HauteCuisine....Seriously ?!?! I wouldn't give your cooking that much praise https://t.co/Z2ichhNizE— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 3, 2017
Praise? Who needs praise from a guy who finished second to The Swedish Chef at the annual #LutefiskBakeOff! https://t.co/Ow0kpBydVC— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 3, 2017
At least he and I know how to cook and plate a dish properly !!! https://t.co/lA0chhZ6Vl— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 3, 2017
Ask anybody in Hollywood: nobody knows how to dish like moi. As for plating, I only like SOLID gold. https://t.co/lBhFAPek5S— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 3, 2017
Gold plates ? That sounds like a Hollywood Kitchen Nightmare.... https://t.co/dPRaLjH2DM— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 3, 2017
This little piggy went to market........ https://t.co/Dh7kncwZPM— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 3, 2017
Nice try… but we’ll see who the real Kitchen Nightmare is tomorrow night on @MasterChefJrFox! https://t.co/gblFWKgcA7— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) May 3, 2017