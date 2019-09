And thirdly, though she's yet to post any reactions to the hooplah, we're sure McGowan is probably unfazed by all the tomfoolery on Twitter. When Amber Rose bared it all in a similar look at the MTV VMA's in 2014, McGowan " happily passed the torch " to Rose, and told her to "ignore the hand wringers". See? That's how it's done. So what if someone wore something that looked like someone else's outfit 19 years before? If the fashion police of Twitter really operated by that logic, then they'd need a whole unit to be on 24-hour watch of celebrities and their daily outfits, because, the reality is: There's just not enough clothes to go around. And sometimes, yeah, celebrities and their stylists are going to pull from the same showroom. It is what it is.