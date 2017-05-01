The tricky thing about May, though, is while it helps usher in the warmest days of the year, the month itself isn't always no-jacket, bare legs weather. Instead, it's a transitional time that requires adequate layering and styling — something we don't necessarily dedicate enough time or energy to. To keep that low-maintenance approach to dressing going strong, we're letting the 31 outfits ahead (one for every day of the month), help plan out what we'll be wearing for the next four weeks. Summer, we're ready when you are.