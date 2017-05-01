Maybe it's because May delivers the unofficial start of summer, but there's just something about this time of year that has us feeling really excited about getting dressed again. After an up and down April (here in London, at least), we're a bit tired of wearing jackets, clunky shoes, and anything else constricting — or, let's be honest, anything that'll leave us sweating. So one more step into spring, albeit something we experience every single year, helps reignite our creativity.
The tricky thing about May, though, is while it helps usher in the warmest days of the year, the month itself isn't always no-jacket, bare legs weather. Instead, it's a transitional time that requires adequate layering and styling — something we don't necessarily dedicate enough time or energy to. To keep that low-maintenance approach to dressing going strong, we're letting the 31 outfits ahead (one for every day of the month), help plan out what we'll be wearing for the next four weeks. Summer, we're ready when you are.