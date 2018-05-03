The Minimalist Tattoo Artists Proving Less Is Definitely More

We've been inking our bodies since the beginning of time. To mark your membership in a society, your trade, or your dedication to a subculture, tattoos are at once immensely personal and a message to the world about who you are and where you align yourself.
There are trends that fall in and out of inky fashion, from the Chinese symbols and blue dolphins of the late '90s to the infinity symbols of the 2000s, and the latest wave of tattoos to fill our Instagram feeds have a more minimalist leaning.
We've rounded up some of the best tattoo artists making marks with super-fine needles and stick 'n' poke, bringing flora and fauna, Matisse-inspired outlines, and subtle writing back to the parlour.
Click through if you're in need of some inspiration for your next piece.
Madame Buraka has amassed a cult following on Instagram and many have followed in her stylistic footsteps. She began tattooing at the age of 23 in Barcelona, and now travels the world with her flash sheets. She's known for her angled portraits, thin needle, and gothic lettering.
South London's Gabby Colledge has a varied body of work – she does textured insects and feathers, and bold geometric shapes – but the sweetest are her botanical illustration-style lavender and dandelion plants. Here, she's inked a minimalist Frédéric Forest illustration.
Ella Bell's recreation of a Blanca Miró illustration is pared-back perfection.
This is based on another illustrator's work – namely, Tallulah Fontaine – and tattooed by Glasgow-based Mel, who does lots of intricate hands and outlines.
Based in Brooklyn, Tea uses the hand poke method to ink, and creates wondrous animals, witchy hands, and sweet bouquets.
Another artist that has inspired many is Tati Fox, aka Tati Compton. Her mystical and magical creations are instantly recognisable, as are her badass nude women.
New York-based Jon Boy's designs are the simplest of the bunch, yet his tiny, soft lines are still impactful. He manages to work italic writing in the most subtle of ways.
Quibe is a French illustrator and minimalist tattoo artist. You may have seen his signature double face tattoo floating around Instagram already – it's spawned a thousand copycats, but you can buy the print if you want it tattooed by another artist.
