"Getting a wrist tattoo is an unusual, new, and totally fresh way to express yourself," said no one ever. The reality is, the universally popular place to get inked has tumbled in and out of vogue over the past few decades, but never truly went away. Countless people, probably even those in your inner circle, sport wrist ink — and much of it is really rad. But like all body art, not all versions are created equal.
Luckily, the latest renditions to trend in L.A. are some of the coolest we've seen, and according to some of the top artists in the SoCal tat game, they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Doctor Woo, a celebrity favourite for his thin, dainty designs, reports that jewellery-inspired wrist ink is trending, while famed Shamrock Social Club's East Iz (the most delicate-minded artist from the trend-incubating shop) has been turning out single-needle flowers and delicate cursive names. But it's not just L.A.: Celeb tattoo artist JonBoy has been doodling numbers and letters onto the New York City's crowd like crazy.
Ahead, the coolest wrist tat trends to consider in 2018, straight from some of the top artists creating them.