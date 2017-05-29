The New Break-Up Novel You Need To Read This Summer

At the end of the book, Ruth’s dad asks her to write everything down so that he won’t forget. Is that how you commit things to memory?

Of course physically you can remember things better if you write them down, but if you record things then you’re also choosing to forget other things. You’re giving specific importance to things you’ve written down. I’ve personally never written a journal – first of all because I can’t read them (like it’s so distressing to me!) but I can also feel my falseness in it. If I just write things down to work them out then I just have this record of my whole life in tear-splattered pages. This book is really about what gets written down and what gets left out.