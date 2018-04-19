But, according to Blake, that doesn't mean it can't be a special day. Earth Day is a chance for Pagans to show gratitude to nature, which Blake refers to as Gaia. "I would go out of my way on that day in particular to thank her for the gifts that she has given us — trees, air, birds, critters, the food we eat, the water that we drink, and all the other things that we tend to take for granted because they seem like they’re just there, but they are a gift," she says.