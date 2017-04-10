What secret name do you like being called in bed? I'll go first: I like being called "slut" during dirty talk (and so do a lot of other people). It makes me feel powerful, because, to be honest, I am kind of a "slut." I've had my fair share of sexual partners, and I enjoy taking back the word from misogynists for my own erotic enjoyment. And since it's still a taboo word to use, being called a slut by my partner (with consent, of course) gets me off every time. Once, I asked my partner to spit in my face and call me a slut, and he did — and I came so hard.
But just in case you're still wondering, let me make one thing clear: Whatever name you get off on being called in bed is 100% normal and does not make you a bad feminist. To help dispel shame and insecurity around the carnal joy of being called something taboo in bed, I asked the R29 community what they like being called during dirty talk. Here's what they confessed.