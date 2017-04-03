Why It's Okay To Compare Yourself To Your Siblings — Sometimes

When kids feel like they can't compete with one or more of their high-achieving siblings, they may choose to take on the role of "failure" or "troublemaker," says Dr. McHale. If you grew up thinking there's only one way to be successful (being good at sports, for example), it sets you up to feel competitive with your siblings, she says, adding that people whose parents embrace a diverse range of skills often feel less competition. In other words, if it feels like you'll never live up to your sibling's success, that might just be a reflection of how you were raised. It doesn't mean you're necessarily inferior in any way — you could just have totally different interests and never got the recognition you deserved.