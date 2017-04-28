Khloé Kardashian Will Reportedly No Longer Be #STYLEDbyMonicaRose

One of the great fashion duos to come out of Hollywood (okay, Calabasas) is reportedly no more: Sources tell People that Khloé Kardashian is parting ways with longtime stylist Monica Rose.
The L.A.-based stylist has quietly grown to be quite an influential figure among the celebrity set: She counts Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Chanel Iman among her current clients, and has worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris and Kylie Jenner, and many others over the years. Rose first came in contact with the Kardashian-Jenner crew when she styled Kim for a 2007 Complex cover shoot. She began working with some of her sisters, including Khloé, shortly thereafter, and the rest is bodycon-clad, choker-topped history.
Most recently, Rose styled Kardashian for some video shoots, as well as for the Good American lookbook, at the end of March. The reason for the split is pretty standard for the industry: The youngest Kardashian sibling simply wanted to start collaborating with other stylists, People reports. These switch-ups tend to stay within the family contact list: After working with Rose for a while, Kylie hired the stylist's former assistant, Jill Jacobs — and recently, Khloé tapped Kourtney's go-to, Dani Michelle, to put together looks for a spread in Evening Standard.
It's the end of an era that was filled with many great bodysuit-and-denim, sequin minidress moments on the red carpet — and a lot of mutual admiration off it. Kardashian frequently spoke about how Rose would always work with her to make her feel her best, when others refused to dress her because of her body type. The stylist, meanwhile, admired Khloé's attitude, which she told Us last year pushed her to work harder: "Her confidence in me makes me go above and beyond. I know her body and I know what works for her, so I encourage her to try new things that work within her wheelhouse."
We'll certainly miss the glam #OOTDs — always tagged #STYLEDbyMonicaRose, obviously. Guess we'll just have to recreate those ourselves.
