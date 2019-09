Khloé Kardashian Will Reportedly No Longer Be #STYLEDbyMonicaRose

It's the end of an era that was filled with many great bodysuit-and-denim, sequin minidress moments on the red carpet — and a lot of mutual admiration off it. Kardashian frequently spoke about how Rose would always work with her to make her feel her best, when others refused to dress her because of her body type. The stylist, meanwhile, admired Khloé's attitude, which she told Us last year pushed her to work harder: "Her confidence in me makes me go above and beyond. I know her body and I know what works for her, so I encourage her to try new things that work within her wheelhouse."