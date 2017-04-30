Attention Muggles! A Harry Potter Book Club Is Coming To London

It's kind of scary to realise, but J.K. Rowling's first Harry Potter novel was published 20 years ago this June. While her wizarding world continues to expand with the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been a huge hit in the West End, it's still hard to beat the captivating storytelling of those original books.
So, it's exciting to hear that an unofficial but pretty awesome-sounding Harry Potter book club is coming to London. Beginning on the 20th of June, the Wizard Book Club will run every Tuesday evening until the 15th of August. Each week a storyteller will read out two chapters from Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, before proceedings turn a little more interactive. The organisers promise "there will be activities, wizarding treats, and more."
It's worth noting that the Wizard Book Club is definitely a grown-up event as "alcohol will be served." According to the organisers, it's designed to be a weekly gathering "for giant kids at heart who still love Harry Potter and were brought up with the books and movies. " That's pretty much all of us, right?
The location has yet to be announced, but it's definitely going to take place somewhere in zones 1 and 2. In the meantime, you can find out more over on the Wizard Book Club website.
