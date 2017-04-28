Well, folks, the long-awaited collaboration between Katy Perry and Migos is finally out, and it's spicier than a bowl of Texas chili.
The pop star and the "Bad and Boujee" rappers just released "Bon Appétit," Perry's follow-up to the politically minded "Chained to the Rhythm." Spoiler: This one's a lot less likely to be blared on the speakers at a Hillary Clinton rally.
Though the singer's been on somewhat of a culinary kick lately — dressing up as Food Network host Guy Fieri, roadtesting unicorn fraps, dishing out recipes for "the world's best cherry pie" - it's most definitely not food that she's talking about serving up in this racy new track. That cherry pie's a metaphor, you see.
Advertisement
While the Atlanta-based hip-hop group spit out lyrics about "sweet potato pie" (so much pie!), Perry volunteers that she's "spread like a buffet" and has an "appetite for seduction." That's just one of several food puns and double entendres sprinkled like sea salt throughout the song. Look away, Ina Garten. Look away.
"Under candlelight / we can wine and dine / a table for two / and it's okay / if you take your time / eat with your hands fine / I'm on the menu," Perry sings.
You don't need to be Freud to read between the lines. Perry will perform "Bon Appétit," which is the second single off her upcoming album, on the Saturday Night Live season finale on May 20. A music video will also be forthcoming, and we can only imagine what that will entail.
Check out the song below. Now, who's hungry?
Advertisement