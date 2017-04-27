Why Parents Are Freaking Out About Primary Schools

“For fuck sake,” said one parent on Facebook when she found out her child had missed out on all of the top five school choices she put down that were on her doorstep. “How does this algorithm even work?” The mum of two now faces sending her child to a school with a poor reputation and having to travel by public transport each day (with her younger child in tow), rather than a quick walk down the road. Her only hope is to try and move her child after the first term if a space comes up elsewhere, or get on a waiting list and hope someone else drops out.