According to new research from Mobiles.co.uk , three-quarters of wedding guests use their phones to take pictures of the bride and groom on their big day (the other quarter are probably the older guests still getting to grips with those newfangled digital camera things). Along with the wedding photographer's pics, the total number of pictures adds up to 3,000 over the whole day. Based on a wedding party of 100, that's 28 pictures per guest, or one picture taken every six seconds.