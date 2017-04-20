Break Out Of Your Salad Rut With These Creative Recipes

If soup is the food mascot of winter, then surely salad must its spring counterpart. They're fresh, healthy, and have major potential to be endlessly customisable. But more often then not, they seem to fall flat as a standalone meal. And if we're going to munch on a salad for lunch or dinner, it's going to have to be strong. Maybe even mighty?
Cue Food52's newest cookbook Mighty Salads to swoop in and rescue us from all of our unfulfilling salad woes. Ahead we're featuring three recipes that you can (and should) whip up this week. Let your salads live mealtime to the fullest with the right topping ratios and a lot of dressing pizzaz!