Kendall & Kylie Jenner Had The Weirdest Chore Growing Up

Clean your room. Brush your hair. Floss twice a day. Don’t throw wet towels on the bed. These are just a few things our parents ordered us to do as normal children. But this story isn't about normal children. It's about the Jenners. And their childhood chores apparently consisted of... weekly manicures, as mandated by Kris Jenner.
No, we’re not joking. While hosting the Winter Bumbleland at Coachella, Elle caught up with Kendall and Kylie to chat about online dating and their twinning hairstyles. At the tail-end of the interview, Kylie was asked how she
eats, pees, types deals with her exceptionally long nails.
“I get them done once a week, which isn't normal,” Kylie said. (Actually, compared to most of the things Kylie does, this is probably the most normal thing about her.)
Kendall quickly added, “[Kris] would have a nail artist come to the house once a week and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, 'You are never going to look like you're not put together.' So we were always getting them done.” (That right there, not so normal.)
Kendall explains that nowadays she rarely gets her nails done except for when she's on a photo shoot. (Still no comment about that particular photo shoot.) Kylie, on the other hand, is stuck in the habit — and Kris probably wouldn’t have it any other way.
