Where would music and fandom be today without the Backstreet Boys? Who would the women of the '90s and 2000s have swooned and fangirled over? What kind of world would we be in without the delightfully confusing lyrics of "I Want It That Way"? After 24 years performing as the quintessential boy band, The Backstreet Boys are going stronger than ever with a consistently sold-out residency in Las Vegas, super active social media lives, and a dedicated fan base that would make Harry Styles envious. And now, the Backstreet Boys have some larger than life news to share with the world — and we have all the details right here.
The Backstreet Boys are going on vacation, and they want ALL OF YOU to come with them. Yes, the Backstreet Boys Cruise is back for its sixth run, which means fans can purchase tickets to sail with the band from Miami to Grand Turk on a four-day whirlwind vacation full of themed parties, special performances (two concerts a day!), and up-close-and-personal time with Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie D., Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell. I promise we aren't playing games with your heart and that this is really happening next year: May 4 till May 7, 2018.
AJ (along with the rest of the crew) couldn't be more psyched about it. Why? Because he gets to spend time with his favourite people in the world — no, not Nick or Brian — the fans. "The best part about these cruises is we get to be more hands on and more accessible to our fans and that it something we really pride ourselves on," he told Refinery29 over the phone from Vegas. "We love our fans to the utmost. And without our fans we wouldn’t be here for over 24 years. It is three to four days of debauchery in the middle of the ocean." And it looks bananas. "When I tell you it is crazy — it truly is," he promises.
Click through to see photos from previous BSB cruises, and to read the answers to any burning questions about the trip already welling up inside of you.