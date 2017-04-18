Story from Makeup

Everyone Used The Same Highlighter At Coachella — & It's So Extra

Lexy Lebsack
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Emily Malan.
When people are wearing thick layers of highlighter for their driver's license photos, you know they'll need to crank it up a notch for a 3-day music festival. And there's only so many Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits you can go through until you reach a shine limit. Enter: glitter.
Blame it on Pat McGrath or her legions of muses, but glitter took over Coachella this year as the trend du jour. (We're pretty sure the clean-up crew will be picking it out of the grass until next year's festival.) But aside from a sprinkling of glitter parts and glitter lips, the most common use for it was actually new: as extreme highlighter on cheekbones.
The result is festive, yes, but it's also surprisingly of flattering. (Hello, cheekbones.) Put on your sunglasses, then click through to see all the looks.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series