Everyone Used The Same Highlighter At Coachella — & It's So Extra

When people are wearing thick layers of highlighter for their driver's license photos, you know they'll need to crank it up a notch for a 3-day music festival. And there's only so many Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits you can go through until you reach a shine limit. Enter: glitter.
Blame it on Pat McGrath or her legions of muses, but glitter took over Coachella this year as the trend du jour. (We're pretty sure the clean-up crew will be picking it out of the grass until next year's festival.) But aside from a sprinkling of glitter parts and glitter lips, the most common use for it was actually new: as extreme highlighter on cheekbones.
The result is festive, yes, but it's also surprisingly of flattering. (Hello, cheekbones.) Put on your sunglasses, then click through to see all the looks.