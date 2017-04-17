wanted to get this off my chest for ages, but can we talk about how scary buying clothes is for one sec??? like no one talks about this???? i do get that for a lot of people their weight is a big issue but personally i've never been afraid of my weight or my measurements really, because to me it kinda feels arbitrary? but clothing sizes TERRIFY me. i always used to battle to get in to the smallest size possible because it made me feel good about my self, I would literally rejoice and feel on top of the world if I could fit into an XXS or UK4 (when actually they were tight as fuck and hella uncomfortable). like, if i could compare myself to other people, and be smaller, it made me feel good about myself? no one talks about their weight really and most people don't know their measurements, so clothing sizes were such an easy way to compare my self to others. clothes shopping would honestly give me panic attacks, changing rooms were my worst night mare and the fact that no size was the same in any shop sent me off the wall. i'm finally coming to terms with the fact, i will never ever again fit into a UK 6 (US 4?), or an XS and I shouldn't berate my self for that. my body is always gonna fluctuate and change, and i no longer base my worth on what fucking clothing size i fit into ☺️ i mean, i still avoid changing rooms at all costs and order most of my clothes online, but it's a journey yaknow (don't even get me started on how most high street stores don't stock above a 14/16 or how clothes size changes in every bloody shop either lol) (soz for low quality photo too)
