Watch Lady Gaga & Prince William FaceTime For Mental Health Awareness

The Royal Family has been showing its commitment to promoting mental health awareness — and they've recruited Lady Gaga to help.
Following Prince Harry's discussion of undergoing therapy to deal with his grief after the 1997 death of Princess Diana, his brother Prince William has joined in by having a conversation about mental health challenges with Gaga. The pair spoke over FaceTime in a video that was live-streamed on Facebook.
Why Gaga? The A Star is Born actress has been frank about her being raped at age 19 and battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result. Her experience makes her a natural partner for the royal's Heads Together campaign, to "change the conversation on mental health."
The 6-minute video shows the pop star sipping tea as she FaceTimed Prince William from her kitchen.
"I am so grateful to speak to you," the Coachella headliner told him. "I'm a very big fan of what you've done with Heads Together and #oktosay... The beautiful films you made with the Heads Together campaign told beautiful stories and it reminded me how much my mental health changing changed my life."