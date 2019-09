For starters, she's Rihanna. Write that down. Second, she wore Gucci. To be honest, the list can stop right there, but for our mutual amusement, we'll keep going. Now, Rihanna didn't just wear any old Gucci look — and let's remember that the Barbados native wears more Gucci than, well, anyone else wearing Gucci these days — but a look straight from their autumn 2017 collection that stunned even the fashiongoers in the front row. Remember when she told you guys she was phresh out the runway ? Yeah, she wasn't playing. Now, just imagine those Coachella kids' reactions when they saw her clear across the damn desert, thanks to RiRi wearing more crystals than we'd even dare to try counting.