These Are The 10 Most Talked-About Netflix Shows

As Netflix grows and makes more of its own shows, it's getting tougher to keep up. These days, it feels like the streaming giant is launching a buzzy new original series every other week. And as soon as something huge like 13 Reasons Why or Stranger Things drops, everyone starts talking about it on Twitter, Instagram and IRL.
But because Netflix doesn't like to reveal its viewing figures, it's difficult to work out which of its original series are really the most popular. However, this doesn't mean you can't be selective with your viewing to make sure you invest in the shows that friends, family, and colleagues are actually talking about.
Advertisement
Social media research company Fizziology has compared the number of tweets generated by every Netflix series during its first week of availability and used them to make a list of the company's "buzziest shows."
You probably won't be shocked to learn that 13 Reasons Why is number one - even its stars' tattoos have become a talking point. But you might be surprised to hear that Chasing Cameron, the reality series about Vine celebrity Cameron Dallas, is number two. Meanwhile, family-oriented sitcom Fuller House is more talked about, apparently, than far cooler shows like Black Mirror and Stranger Things.
10. Master of None
9. The OA
8. Orange Is the New Black
7. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
6. Black Mirror
5. Stranger Things
4. Luke Cage
3. Fuller House
2. Chasing Cameron
1. 13 Reasons Why
Advertisement