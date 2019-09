Okay, This Harry Styles Song Is Probably, Definitely About Taylor Swift

First, a little history. Swift, 27, dated Styles in 2012 for almost exactly one month. Records show that they dated — at least publicly — from December 2012 to January 2013, although rumours place the beginning of the relationship several months earlier. Albeit brief, the relationship left a lasting impression, probably because the two keep writing songs about each other and alluding to the fling in interviews. Swift's song "Out of the Woods" from the album 1989 is widely seen as a description of their romance . The evidence there isn't hard to deduce — Swift mentions "December," the month in which the relationship took place, and brings up "hitting the brakes too soon," which she herself admitted is about a snowmobile accident with an ex . (This accident, which somehow never made the tabloids, is also widely seen as part of the Styles-Swift narrative.) There's also talk of "necklaces" in the song, and the erstwhile couple once wore matching paper-airplane necklaces, as BuzzFeed helpfully pointed out at the time