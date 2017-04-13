Brie Larson & Rowan Blanchard Are Book Club Buddies

Word to the wise: It's all about the celebrity book clubs these days. Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian have one. Khloé Kardashian likes racy reads. Emma Watson prefers feminist tomes. And Reese Witherspoon digs fiction with female protagonists, like, say, a little novel called Big Little Lies.
Rowan Blanchard and Brie Larson, meanwhile, go in for engrossing memoirs written from a queer and feminist perspective. We know this because they've been gushing over their mutual love for poet and critic Maggie Nelson's 2015 masterpiece, The Argonauts, which, as it happens, is also on Watson's reading list.
Advertisement
Larson took to Twitter to thank the 15 -year-old Girl Meets World star for lending her a copy of the book.
Thank you @rowanblanchard for lending me a book that draws me towards the people inside it and the person inside me. ❇️??? pic.twitter.com/u0MHtb74x7— Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 12, 2017
#sisterbookclub ???? this book makes my heart swell/ makes me scream AHHHH bc it's so good & I sobbed for like 3 hours because of it!!!!!!! https://t.co/z6npKNtIWY— Rowan Blanchard (@RowanBlanchard) April 12, 2017
"Thank you @rowanblanchard for lending me a book that draws me towards the people inside it and the person inside me," the 27-year-old Oscar winner tweeted alongside a photo of reading while rocking an incognito hats/sunglasses combo.
"This book makes my heart swell/makes me scream AHHHH bc it's so good & I sobbed for like 3 hours because of it!!!!!!!" the teen responded.
They're not alone. The Argonauts graced many a "best of" list in 2015 and won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism in 2016. Its publisher, Graywolf Press, describes it as a "a genre-bending memoir [and] a work of 'autotheory' offering fresh, fierce, and timely thinking about desire, identity, and the limitations and possibilities of love and language. At its centre is a romance: the story of the author’s relationship with artist Harry Dodge. This story, which includes the author’s account of falling in love with Dodge, who is fluidly gendered, as well as her journey to and through a pregnancy, offers a firsthand account of the complexities and joys of (queer) family-making."
If we were Larson, we'd be thinking about turning this story into a film. She's already won one Oscar thanks to a big-screen adaptation of a beautiful book (Room); why not another?
Advertisement