There’s no appropriate time to debut a bag like this, especially in the current political climate in the US; reports that American fears of a terrorist attack have recently surged to a level that’s on par with the days immediately following 9/11 . There have been over 200 school shootings since 2013 . The most recent shooting occurred in San Bernadino just yesterday, April 10. Gun violence continues to plague America to the tune of 30,000 gun-related deaths per year.