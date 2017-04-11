If you think it's time to pack it in and go to sleep after your next orgasm, then perhaps allow yourself to persevere for just a little bit longer. You might not be ready for bed quite yet as new research suggests that seven out of ten women are able to have multiple orgasms just in one sex session.
Dr David Delvin and Dr Christine Webber, sexual health doctors and a real-life couple, conducted an online survey of 1,250 women aged between 20-24. They found that - no surprise here - four out of five women are unable to reach orgasm by penetration alone, but that seven out of ten women can come multiple times in one session.
In fact, two percent of women can climax up to 20 times in one session alone(!) This is known as the "super orgasm" and is linked to higher levels of oxytocin.
Other findings included the twelve percent of women who reported dysorgasmia - or pain when orgasming. Dysorgasmia is a little understood phenomenon at the moment - most reports are purely anecdotal. Few doctors have looked into it at this stage but if you want more information then take a minute to read Refinery29's larger piece on it here.
Equally as interesting from Drs Webber and Delvins' study was the 40 percent of women who reported that they'd ejaculated during orgasm at least once in their lives.
"Many men and women, including, alas, some doctors, still believe the myth that for all women, being penetrated by a penis which goes in and out should be enough to make them orgasm," Dr Webber told the Mail Online.
"This view is often encouraged by the way sex is depicted in popular culture, including pornography, romantic fiction and film or TV in general. As a result, a lot of women think that there is something wrong with them if they do not orgasm during intercourse."
"Our key take home message," she continued, "Is don't think there's something wrong with you if you can't orgasm from vaginal penetration alone."
So worry not ladies - giving yourself a helping hand is A-OK by us.
