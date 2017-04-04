Cloe Jordan prides herself on taking the perfect bikini selfie — and it might just be her attention to detail and commitment that saved her life. Jordan told The Sun that she made an appointment with her doctor after discovering a mole that kept getting in the way of her otherwise-perfect photos.
Jordan, a 21-year-old from Wolverhampton, had mostly ignored the mole, but it began changing in size and colour. Her doctor referred her to a specialist, and a biopsy found that the mole was cancerous.
“I had no idea my mole had turned cancerous, I’d had it all my life,” she told The Sun. Jordan also said that she was prone to tanning, and admitted that she went through a period of going to a tanning salon once or twice a month for some time.
"I’d had the mole on my stomach since I was born and when it started to change shape last summer, I didn’t take much notice," she told The Sun. "But I had hated it for some time and every time I wore a bikini or nice underwear and took a selfie, I felt it was getting in the way. That’s why I decided to go to the doctors and get it removed."
That decision, as it turns out, saved her life. Though the cancer had spread outside of the mole, she was lucky that doctors were able to diagnose it when they did, and were able to remove it.
"I’m so lucky I went when I did, as although it has spread, it has now been removed from my stomach," Jordan told The Sun.
"The scar in the middle of my tummy is actually quite big as surgeons said the mole was deep into my skin as I’d had it for so many years."
Jordan said that it wasn't until after her surgery that it really hit home that she had cancer. While more tests will need to be done to determine whether or not she is actually cancer-free, she said it was an eye-opening experience, to say the least.
"I would tell anyone who has any worries over skin changes to get themselves checked by a doctor, it’s better to be safe than sorry," she told The Sun.
As we slowly start creeping towards warm beach weather, Jordan's story is an important reminder of how important it is to keep an eye on your skin.
