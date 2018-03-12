Why This Mum Regrets Breast-Feeding Her Baby

Kimberly Truong
While many people would have you believe that "breast is best" when it comes to feeding a newborn — and there are irreplaceable benefits to breast-feeding, to be sure — that isn't always the case for everyone.
Mum Maddi Wright is opening up about why breast-feeding is actually the one thing she regrets most about raising her baby. In a post to her Instagram, Wright discussed why.
"I wish I never breastfed my baby. A strong statement and many would disagree but here's why," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her son.

I wish I never breastfed my baby. A strong statement and many would disagree but here's why... 3 weeks post stopping breastfeeding with my 4 month old I am a completely different person. I'm a better mum and better wife. I have more energy. I actually have gaps where bub is NOT on my body so I get to miss him a little. I have more time for my other son. I am more affectionate towards my husband. I don't dread going out in public. I enjoy my clothes again as I'm not leaking everywhere or having to wear uncomfortable maternity bras. I'm able to leave the house by myself without getting anxiety. I'm able to go to the gym again. I know I will cop alot of negative comments about this post but I think its important for mums to know that they have choices. There are so many different ways to be a mum. But what many mums forget is that MUM HAS TO BE HAPPY TOO. #breastfeeding #bottlefed #mum #baby

A post shared by Maddi & Lloyd (@maddi_and_lloyd) on

Three weeks after she stopped breast-feeding her 4-month-old son, she said, she feels like a wholly different person.
Advertisement
"I'm a better mum and better wife," she wrote. "I have more energy."
Wright said that not breast-feeding her son allowed her to have moments apart from him and miss him, so that she could be more appreciative of the time they did spend together. Not only that, she wrote, she had more time to spend with her elder son, and felt more affectionate towards her husband.
"I don't dread going out in public," she wrote. "I enjoy my clothes again as I'm not leaking everywhere or having to wear uncomfortable maternity bras. I'm able to leave the house by myself without getting anxiety. I'm able to go to the gym again."
Most of all, Wright wanted to send the message that it's important for moms to be able to choose what's best for them and their children, without judgment from others.
"I know I will cop a lot of negative comments about this post but I think its important for mums to know that they have choices," she continued. "There are so many different ways to be a mum. But what many mums forget is that MUM HAS TO BE HAPPY TOO."
Her message seems to have struck a chord with other mums — since she posted the photo on Tuesday, hundreds of other mums have commented on the post, sharing their support for her.
"I felt the exact same as you with being a first time Mum," one user commented. "I felt so guilty not being able to fully commit to breastfeeding, but ill never forget a midwife telling me that 'fed is best'. Thank you for being honest."
"Thank you for posting this," another wrote. "I had a complete breakdown at 7 months, and again at 14 months. Breastfeeding is the single most difficult thing I have ever done or endured, so much so that I don't want another baby because I don't want to go back to that place... Women need support, not pressure and judgement."
While breast-feeding has far-reaching benefits for both mum and baby, it's important to remember that it's not always easy — and that what's best for one mum may not necessarily be best for another.
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series