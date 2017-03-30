Aboah has been very open about her personal journey of drugs use, depression, and recovery – a refreshing and important voice in an industry that can all too easily slip into glamorous facades. “The whole time I just felt more and more tired, but I thought, ‘I’ve got to keep up the pretence, keep it together.’” Lowther reiterates the mistake we often make in assuming that because from the outside someone’s life is seemingly perfect, enviable even, that they are ok: “Look at you, you’re beautiful, you have an amazing house, life is great. I just thought you had a problem with drugs, until you tried to kill yourself.”