Story from Health

Breast-Feeding May Not Be As Beneficial As You Think, After All

Kimberly Truong
Photo: Getty Images.
We're often told that "breast is best" — and while there are undoubtable benefits to breast-feeding — new research reveals that it may not actually lead to more intelligent children.
According to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics, breast-feeding may not have very much impact when it comes to children's long-term cognitive development and behaviour. In fact, the cognitive effects of breast-feeding actually taper off as a child gets older. In other words, breast-feeding isn't necessarily "better" than formula feeding when it comes to a child's cognitive development.
The study looked at over 7,000 children in Ireland who were born full-term, beginning when they were nine months old, and had them take tests while aged 3 and 5 to measure cognitive skills. While researchers found that children who were exclusively breast-fed for six months or more had lower hyperactivity levels and improved problem-solving skills, those advantages were negligible by the time the children turned 5.
Advertisement
“[The difference] wasn’t big enough to show statistical significance,” study author Lisa-Christine Girard, a child-development researcher at University College Dublin, told NPR. “We weren’t able to find a direct causal link between breast-feeding and children’s cognitive outcomes.”
While breast-feeding has many known health benefits, once researchers accounted for socio-economic factors such as mothers' IQ scores and various home environments, its stand-alone effect on cognitive development disappeared. In other words, there are many factors that influence a child's cognitive development. Breast milk can definitely be healthy for a child, but it's good to know that at least when it comes to cognition, formula-fed babies can be just as healthy.
Nancy Hurst, director of Women's Support Services at Texas Children's Hospital Pavilion for Women, told CNN that
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series