How do we love thee, Humans of New York ? Let us count the ways. For one thing, Hillary's on board . For another, HONY creator Brandon Stanton doesn't mince words when it comes to fighting racism and hate — on and off the internet. But most importantly, Stanton's Humans of New York blog and social media platforms — which showcase his portrait photography on the streets of NYC and elsewhere — seem to be some of the internet's last bastions of inclusivity, compassion, and straight-up humanity. It's true: Even the commenters are nice. And we know just how rare that is these days.