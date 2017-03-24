Never have I ever thought, Hey, I could use a little more gunk around my vulva, and that's what this cream pretty much is. Technically, it's an intimate skincare cream that's supposed to provide relief for dryness or vulvar discomfort. The cream itself is a chartreuse colour (which can be off-putting), has the consistency of a waxier Aquaphor, and smells spicy, like chai tea or a citronella candle. As instructed, I put a little on my finger and rubbed it around my vulvar region before bed, kind of like I do with acne cream on my face — set it and forget it. After using it for six nights, I did not see any changes to the skin around my vulva. That said, I could see how this cream might be helpful for someone who chafes a lot, like when you're wearing really tight jeans, or if your skin feels irritated after particularly rough sex. But as Dr. Birenbaum said, if you feel dry, it's best to just use plain old Vaseline.