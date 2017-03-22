The best way to get up-to-the-minute news and updates about Kanye West's projects for Adidas is to follow the Kardashians and the Jenners on social media. Seriously: The family gets first dibs on all samples (and Kim dutifully delivers shipments of updated Yeezy footwear to family members whenever a new drop approaches — and, to make things more meta, she documents her mailings of the kicks across various platforms) and they often break news on when we can expect new styles.
Well, thank your lucky stars for those who are quick to screenshot their Snapchats for posterity: Because of them, we can get a closer (and longer-than-24-hours) look at the new, upcoming West-designed shoes. Meet Powerphase, an all-white sneaker that will reportedly be joining the Yeezy/Calabasas family quite soon, per Footwear News.
Kim and Kendall may have been the latest Kardashian-Jenner family members to get their hands on a couple of pairs, but West has been test-running these Calabasas kicks for some time now, per Footwear News. It features a perforated outline for Adidas' signature three side stripes, as well as the word "Calabasas" printed on it in a metallic gold font. It's a big aesthetic departure from the heathered-knit, rubber outsole silhouette of the signature Boost — but, hey, we didn't see clear boots coming our way, either.
The style has been circulating on Twitter, and word has it that this might be the most affordable Yeezy sneaker thus far, with an expected retail price of $120 (£95). We've been gearing up for the debut of Calabasas for quite some time now (thank you, trackpant revival), and West's most recent New York Fashion Week show only stoked our interest, with its branded jackets and T-shirts. Now that a delivery has gone out to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, though, a launch date is imminent.
We've reached out to Adidas for comment and will update our story when we hear back.
