The style has been circulating on Twitter, and word has it that this might be the most affordable Yeezy sneaker thus far, with an expected retail price of $120 (£95). We've been gearing up for the debut of Calabasas for quite some time now (thank you, trackpant revival ), and West's most recent New York Fashion Week show only stoked our interest, with its branded jackets and T-shirts. Now that a delivery has gone out to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, though, a launch date is imminent.