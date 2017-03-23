Something about spring screams brunch; it's just one of those gleeful group or solo activities. Maybe it's the magical morning light. Maybe it's the birds singing after their long hiatus. Or maybe it's just the thawing of our frozen hearts, as we warm up to the idea of actually socialising again while eating (post winter hibernation). Sure, you could traipse on over to your favourite restaurant for a bottomless boozy situation — but for some of us, our dining out funds from this past winter have been exhausted. And therefore, whipping up a homemade spread might be the only option on the menu.
Before you bemoan the thought of culinary efforts in the a.m., we've got news: Foodie-goddess-blogger Joy Wilson, of Joy The Baker, has released (just in time) her new cookbook Over Easy. And guess what it's full of? Irresistible and easy, bomb brunching recipes. So to get you started on planning the the coming weekend, we've rounded up three of her delectable dishes that cover all your brunching basics; something savoury, something sweet, and something bubbly (and boozy, of course). Now all you need to do is work on the invite list — oh, and set your alarm.