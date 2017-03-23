Judging by the amount of press its received lately, microblading has plenty of fans — celebrities included. “My first reaction was ‘hell to the F-no,’” Dunham said, but two sessions in, and she’s now a believer. Hannah Horvath, on the other hand? “My character was a woman of weak eyebrows and that’s what she had to be,” she explained. “I think maybe I discovered my eyebrows just when I was supposed to.” We may be mourning the end of Girls, but at least we have the sight of Lena’s newly revitalised brows to bring us some joy.