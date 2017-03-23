Why The Eiffel Tower Went Dark Last Night

The lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off at midnight last night to honour the victims of yesterday's vehicle and knife attack in London, according to The Guardian. The video below shows the iconic landmark gradually darkening, section by section.
The Islamic State group (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed five people, including the perpetrator. About 30 other people were injured, according to authorities, seven of them critically.
Yesterday morning, London time, the perpetrator ploughed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death on the grounds of the U.K. Parliament. Officials have not released the attacker's identity or confirmed a link with ISIS. British Prime Minister Theresa May described the religious extremism motivating such attacks "a perversion of a great faith."
The Eiffel Tower has gone dark for several other major tragedies during the past couple of years. In December, it went dark in solidarity with the victims of the atrocities in Aleppo, Syria.
Back in March, it lit up with the colours of the Belgian flag to honour the memories of those killed in the Brussels terrorist attack. In June, it went rainbow with the colours of the LGBTQ flag in solidarity with the victims and survivors of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting.
The landmark also went dark after the November 2015 attacks in Paris and the attack in Nice in July 2016.
