Sound The Alarms — Apple Just Dropped Limited Edition Red iPhones

Those long-standing rumours about a red iPhone have finally been confirmed. This morning, along with its announcement about new video app Clips, Apple dropped a special edition red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as part of its (PRODUCT)RED line.
The bold red aluminium finish will be available worldwide beginning this Friday, March 24, in two models, 128GB and 256GB. The prices are the same as similar models of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and start at £699.
This past December marked the 10-year anniversary of (RED), the organisation founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver with the goal of fighting AIDS. Apple stores have joined the efforts with prior (RED)-themed merch, including red cases, and by turning stores red every year on World AIDS Day, December 1.
However, the red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are Apple’s biggest (PRODUCT)RED releases yet. The company has not announced how much of the proceeds will go towards (RED), but Apple is the largest corporate contributor to (RED)’s global fund. At the end of November, Apple announced that it had contributed more than £96 million to this fund. To date, that number is now more than £104 million.
If you have your eyes on the red iPhone you do not want to wait to buy one. Since it is a special edition it will only be for sale for a limited time, although Apple has not announced when sales will cease.
In addition to the red iPhones and Clips, Apple announced a new, much more affordable iPad. The 9.7-inch model will be available starting at just £339 in three colours: silver, gold, and space grey. It has up to 10 hours of battery life and a crystal-clear Retina display.
If you already invest in an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and are dying to get in on the (RED) action, you can opt in to Apple's iPhone Trade-Up program and put the money towards the new iPhone. Questioning the cost? At least you can say it goes towards a good cause.
