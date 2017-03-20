REALITY CHECK❗️ ✖️bloated vs posing ✖️no one is perfect, I have stretch marks from carrying a baba for 42 weeks, a little tummy pouch from a emergency c section, I have eczema from stress on my stomach and spend most of my time looking like the picture of the left! No awful teas that promise the world can fix this, humans just get bloated! It's totally normal and fine to look like this. Stop thinking everyone on Instagram looks like how they do in pictures 24/7 because 98% of the time they've taken 100 pictures and picked the best one to upload. Stop being so harsh on your bodies. You're gorgeous and perfect with your imperfections, a bloated belly or while you're posing looking your best. Self love is the most important thing to give yourself so stop fighting it ❤️ #bodypositive #fitmum #realitycheck #postpartum #postpartumfitness #csection
My body has changed more than I could've ever imagined this year. The first picture is at 8 weeks postpartum, I hated my body and the shock of realising what the MAJORITY of women look like after a baby hit me hard! You never see anywhere especially Instagram what is the biggest possibility after having a baby. You'll only snap back to rock hard abs if you live in the gym while you're pregnant (which isn't possible for most) but Instagram likes us to believe otherwise! The second picture is at around 5 months taking my baby swimming for the first time and loving my body for everything it has done for me. I was pregnant for 42+ weeks to a huge baba and then a C Section, my body went through a lot and I should give myself some credit! I can always change my body but I can't change memories so nothing was holding me back from being in a bikini taking my boy swimming even if I wasn't 100% satisfied with myself. The third picture was a few days ago (after pigging out all December ?) 11 months #postpartum after hard work and only weightlifting for the past 6 months. I love my body in all of these pictures because it gave me the most perfect little boy and I'm not posting my #transformation to brag but at the start I never thought my body could change and look at me now! Anything is possible and even slow change will eventually get you to where you want to be. I can't wait to see how my body changes even more this year and I wish this gives people hope. Good luck mamas ❤️ #happynewyear