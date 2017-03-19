The Human Rights Campaign 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner was a celebration, but it was also a protest against LGBTQ hate. As the president of the Human Rights Campaign, Chad H. Griffin, told the crowd, "together, we're going to ensure that the hate that is Donald Trump is also temporary."
Together, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organisation was also honouring America Ferrera and Katy Perry who offered up powerful speeches that focused on the hope of a more open-minded future.
The night also included a few confessions with Ally for Equality Award recipient America Ferrera admitting in a powerful speech that she sometimes wants to hide under her bed but knows she, like all of us, must go on. Katy Perry, who picked up the National Equality Award, also revealed that she didn't just kiss a girl and like it, but did a bit more. A lady never kisses and tells, though.
Hillary Clinton wasn't there physically, but she was there in spirit. Clinton supporters like Perry, Ferrera, and Lena Dunham, along with the former Democratic nominee for Vice President Tim Kaine, who delivered the night's keynote address, were all there to let their voices be heard. Dunham even joked, "It feels nice to hear the initials HRC." It also felt nice to see so much hopefulness in one room.