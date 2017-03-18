These Are The Most Popular Middle Names For Girls And Boys In The UK

She explains: "This will have become particularly prominent in society following the two World Wars. These wars affected the entire country and resulted in millions of Britons commemorating their lost loved ones as new babies were born in the years following the conflicts. As a result, middle names are less likely to follow popular culture and more likely reflect age-old traditions or names that were popular in our parents’ or grandparents’ generation — hence the very traditional makeup of today’s top ten middle names."