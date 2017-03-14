Lauren Conrad Always Wore This Accessory For Job Interviews

If you close your eyes and think back to your interviews for your very first job (or internship, perhaps), what were you wearing? Odds are, it's something pretty different from what you'd reach for while getting ready for your gig these days. Personal style evolves, after all — and thank goodness for that, right? Our notions about "professional" dressing when we were just beginning to try out the whole adulting thing: Well, they were certainly well intentioned, if a bit misguided in hindsight. Maybe it was a way-too-'80s, shoulder-padded blazer you bought specifically for the occasion; perhaps you regrettably hobbled your cubicle in a pair of "grown-up" heels that were so uncomfortable, they were simply unbearable by lunchtime.