BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
(Seriously).
RACHEL MADDOW: “Come over”— Kevin Dugan (@kvndugan) March 15, 2017
ME: “I can’t, there’s a snow apocalypse going on outside”
RACHEL MADDOW: “I’ve got Trump’s tax returns”
ME: pic.twitter.com/sLlPt0Ks2T
Waiting for @Maddow on Trump's tax returns tonight like pic.twitter.com/UCE7xj1NT5— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 15, 2017
@maddow "I have Trump's tax returns."— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) March 15, 2017
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/3YjYHY50vE
Rachel Maddow got Trump tax returns.— Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) March 15, 2017
Trump Cabinet: pic.twitter.com/xuV6IjUvAM
Me: I'm done with reading anything about Trump, it's mentally and emotionally draining.— Simone (@SimoneRacanelli) March 15, 2017
Rachel Maddow: I have Trump's tax returns.
Me: pic.twitter.com/Gn7ae0Usjj
Hey boy are you Trump's 2005 tax returns bc everyone said I'd meet you soon but I'm waiting & like where are u & please don't be a let down— Lisa Anne Mokaba (@LMokaba) March 15, 2017
Everyone's watching Rachel Maddow right now like.. pic.twitter.com/SRwZqdFEZw— Eric Spring (@ericleespring) March 15, 2017
New theory: David Cay Johnston is stuck in a taxi in midtown and Maddow is stalling heroically— Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) March 15, 2017
dammit. 2 pages!? give me the pee video. #teampeevideo— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2017
So now we know...that there's more we need to know...Which we knew already.— Ryan McCarthy (@mccarthyryanj) March 15, 2017
Wait we went through all this to make a case that the rich don't pay enough taxes? We know this to be true.— Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) March 15, 2017
This is a really, really good pitch for sending journalists more of Donald Trump's tax returns. She is doing a service, here.— andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) March 15, 2017
By far the most interesting thing we learned tonight was how quickly Trump could release his tax returns if he chose to.— Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 15, 2017
Even if @maddow's report underwhelms, response by Trump camp tonight proves he can, in fact, release his tax returns.— Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) March 15, 2017
No more excuses.
If there is nothing to hide, release the tax returns, Mr. Trump. It’s simple.— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 15, 2017