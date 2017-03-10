"I don't feel that we discuss cyber-security enough — or that enough attention is given to it, especially considering how much of our time and life is spent online," said London in a statement. "My business and livelihood is based online — so if a hacker was to be able to get in and steal content or wipe files from my computer, channel or feeds, it would severely disrupt my business and my ability to grow my channel. My audience's experience would also be disrupted because they wouldn't have any new content to watch."